MARTIN, Richard Eugene "Dick"



Richard Eugene "Dick" Martin, 88, of Centerville, formerly of Spring Valley, Ohio, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2022. He was born March 22, 1934, in Dayton to Jesse and Ruth (Smith) Martin. Richard was a 1952 graduate of Wilbur Wright High School where he met the love of his life, Mary Ann Barlow. They were married on September 12, 1953, and raised their family in Spring Valley. They were married 69 years and had four children.



He is survived by his wife; children Kristine Bonecutter (Sherman), Terry Martin, Tricia Meador (Doug) and daughter-in-law, Vicki Martin; Eleven grandchildren – Heather Mangan (Dan), Angie Hinkle (Andy), Jessica Robinson (Ian), Melissa White (Nathan), Stefanie Moffitt (Eric), Leslie Osborne (Mike), Tera Bowers (Nick), Sarabeth Haase (Brent), Steve Meador, Katie Turpin (Chris) and Lauren Chipman (Taylor); 21 great-grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter.



He was preceded in death by his beloved son Richard "Rick" Martin, his parents, sister Esther Frantz and brother Donald Martin.



Richard's career spanned over 41 years at NCR and Delco, from which he retired. In retirement, Richard opened SV Mercantile Co, combining two of his favorite things – ice cream and antiques. He and Mary Ann moved to Bonita Springs, Florida, and called that home for over twenty years. Living near the Gulf gave him joy as he loved fishing, shelling, then turning his finds into artwork, and, of course, eating seafood at every opportunity. He loved the community of Bonita Springs and spent treasured times with his closest cousins and dearest friends. He also enjoyed hosting visiting family and friends. He had many years of activism in the community of Spring Valley including the Lion's Club, Spring Valley ACTS, Library President, Town Council, Chamber of Commerce, and Mayor of Spring Valley.



Richard was best known for his impeccable sense of humor, his never-know-a-stranger outlook, and was endlessly generous to those in need. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.



Visitation will be held from 1-3 pm, Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Neeld's Funeral Home, 1276 N. Detroit Street, Xenia, Ohio. A Celebration of Life will be held the same day at 4-6 pm at Spring Valley Methodist Church, 1 W. Walnut Street, Spring Valley, Ohio.



Flowers and/or contributions are equally welcome to Spring Valley Cares, PO Box 357, Spring Valley, Ohio, 45370 or Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be made to the family at



www.NeeldFuneralHome.com