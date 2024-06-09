Martin, Shirley

Martin (Voress), Shirley Lee



Age 94, passed away on May 31, 2024, in Dublin, OH surrounded by her beloved family members. A Celebration of Life will be held in Kettering, OH later this summer. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations in Shirley's name to David's United Church of Christ Peanut Butter Fund, 170 West David Road, Kettering, OH 45429 (https://secure.myvanco.com/YNDR/campaign/C-Z0MP) or the Columbus Metropolitan Library Foundation Young Minds Fund (www.columbuslibrary.org/foundation/). Please see www.Routsong.com for updates to the Celebration of Life date/time.



