MARTIN, Steven

Steven Martin, age 56, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, October 16th, 2021. Steven was born on January 24th, 1965, in Columbus, Ohio, to Clyde and Mary (Priest) Martin. Steve is preceded in death by his father, Clyde

Martin and brother, Scott

Martin. He is survived by his mother, Mary Martin, loving wife, Lisa (Gable) Martin, daughter Bryanna (Charles) Lape, son, Quinn (Velia Brock) Martin, grandson, Caelan Lape, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Steven's heart of service touched many people over his life. He was involved in music and theater in High School. He worked at Ohio National as a staff accountant which he enjoyed very much. He was a band parent for both his children and many others. Steven loved life, deep, heavy conversations, and

decoding one of his favorite bands, Twenty-One Pilots.

Funeral Service will be held at 4:30pm on Wednesday, October 20th, 2021, at Episcopal Church of The Ascension, (masks are required) 2709 McGee Ave., Middletown, Ohio. A light

reception will follow.

Flowers may be sent to The Episcopal Church of Ascension after 1pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Nazarene fund; a mission Steve held near and dear to his heart. https://donate.mercuryone.org/site/Donation2?df_id=1501&mfc_pref=T&1501.donation=form1

