MARTZ, Lois L. Lois L. Martz, 99, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Otterbein-Lebanon Retirement Community. She was born in Middletown on April 1, 1921, to parents, Arthur and Nelle (Robbins) King. Lois had previously worked for NCR. Lois is survived by her son, Jim (Donna) Martz; daughters, Sharon (Richard) Sagotsky & Nancy (Roger) Hothem; seven grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold V. Martz, Jr. and parents. Memorial service will be held Friday, September 25, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, with Pastor Jamey Johnson officiating. Inurnment will be at Miami Valley Memory Garden. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Otterbein Hospice, 696 North State Route 741, Lebanon, OH 45036. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

