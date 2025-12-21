Marvin Smith

Smith, Marvin Dewitt



Marvin Dewitt Smith, age 82 of Huber Heights, started his eternal journey to Heaven on December 12, 2025 where he is now resting in peace. He was a father, a husband, and a grandfather, and his greatest pride in life was his family. He never met a stranger and was more than happy to brag about his family to anyone that would listen. He was employed by Cleanergy and Roby Supply, working in sales. He was a passionate Cleveland Browns fan, but his true love was singing. He started his singing career in the Dayton area in the 1960's. He sang at numerous clubs and restaurants, including The Diamond Club, The Wilmington House, The Colony Club, L'auberqe, and Carver's where his singing career ended during covid and a brain tumor diagnosis in 2020. Anyone that had the privilege of hearing him sing knew he was more than a singer, he was an entertainer. There was nothing he loved more than having his daughter, Ashley, come to the stage to show off her beautiful voice, that he took great pride in taking credit for. He was well known in the community for his beautiful, velvety voice. Lou Rawls didn't have anything on him. The choir in Heaven is sounding a little sweeter these days. He will be missed by his family, beloved friends, customers who became lifelong friends, and neighbors who were like family. Marvin is survived by his devoted wife of 41 years, Cheryl Smith; daughters, Ashley Arnold, Kelly Smith, Lisa Taube, Tori Taube; son, Timothy Smith (Mary); sister, Kathy Edwards, and an abundance of grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Marvin Jr. and his mother, Georgia Johnson. Family and friends are welcome to gather in remembrance of Marvin Dewitt Smith from 12:30pm to 2:00pm on Saturday, January 10, 2026 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., in Dayton, Ohio. A Celebration of Life will begin at 2:00pm. To share a memory of Marvin or to leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



