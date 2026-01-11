Mary Beverly

Beverly (Osborne), Mary Lou



Mary Lou Beverly, 87, went to be with the Lord on December 20th 2025. She was a graduate of Kiser High School in Dayton. She worked at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for 35 years and at Bergamo Center for 18 years. She was a member of many churches in her life with the last being Fairborn Methodist Church. She is predeceased by her mother Lois Osborne and her husband Bob Beverly. She is survived by her children Mark and Wade Beverly. She donated her remains to Wright State Medical School.



