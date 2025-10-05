Mary Burlong-Gambino

BURLONG-GAMBINO, Mary Lou

Age 78, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away on Friday, September 19, 2025. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, October 9, 2025, at Phillips Temple CME Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Road, Trotwood, Ohio 45426. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.

