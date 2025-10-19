Cope, Mary Ann



Mary Ann Cope, age 88, of Trotwood, passed away on Friday, October 10, 2025. She was born to the late Charles and Marvel (Bolinger) Lange, on June 18, 1937, in Dayton, Ohio. Mary enjoyed many things in her spare time. She loved crocheting, puzzles, LEGOs, cooking, and baking. Mary enjoyed nature and specifically feeding squirrels and birds. Above all, she loved spending time and being around her family. Mary is survived by her Husband: Paul Cope; Children: Steve (Lori) Cope, Scott Cope, Randy (Gary) Cope, Sue Cope, and Sharon (Scott) Oberle; Grandchildren: Chris (Becca) Cope, Brenna (Ryan) Ullery, Becky (Dave) Kieser, and Hannah Cope; 10 Great Grandchildren; Brothers: Paul (Filomena) Lange and Charles (Andrea) Lange; Nephews: Mark Lange and T.J. (Renee) Cope; Great Nieces and Nephew: Reagan, Maggie, and Tim; along with numerous other nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, family members and friends. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.kindredfuneralhome.com



