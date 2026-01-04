Mary Fischer

Fischer (Frye), Mary Elizabeth



Mary Elizabeth Fischer (Frye), born March 28, 1939, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2025. She was aided in comfort with the care from Hospice of Dayton. She was preceded in death by her parents, John W. Frye Sr. and Katherine Trotter, brothers, John W. Frye Jr., Charles G. Frye, Thomas E. Frye, sister Diana Gross (Frye), son David K. Watson, and husband James L. Fischer Sr. She leaves behind to cherish her memory; daughters Karen A. Watson (sp. Becky Krakowski), Terri K. Davidson (sp. James Davidson), and son James L. Fischer Jr. "Jimmy". Her grandchildren, Kristyn Bridges (sp. Adam Bridges), Devon K. Watson (sp. Ash Lox), Garrett T. Williams (sp. Kay Johnson), Dillon K. Watson (sp. Jen Hammel), Derek K. Watson (sp. Ashley M. Watson) and Tyler J. Vagedes. Her great grandchildren, Molly, Briley, Margot, Vada, Katana, Maisie, Ezra and Ozzy. Mary was born in Dayton, Ohio and was an excellent student and graduated from Fairview High School in the class of 1957. She worked for the telephone company right out of high school and married and started a family soon after. She was quick witted and smart which landed her a position at Moore Paper Boxes as the office manager. She held prominent positions with the American Business Women's Association and later retired from Moore Paper Boxes. She enjoyed landscaping, gardening, puzzles, Scrabble, Facebook, Reality TV. She especially loved to spend time with her family. Sunday dinners and sports. She loved Dayton Flyers, Ohio State Football, and the Bengals. She spent the majority of her retirement accompanied by her son Jimmy and he made sure she never needed for a thing. Her last words were, "Love is Family." Gathering will be held from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at Newcomer 3380 Dayton-Xenia Road Beavercreek, Ohio 45432.



