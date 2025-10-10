Mary Fuson

FUSON, Mary Jo



FUSON, Mary Jo, 85, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, October 7, 2025, in Springfield. She was born in May 1940, in Plymouth, MI, the daughter of John and Lorena (Osborne) Wasalaski. She was a long-time member of High Street Church of the Nazarene where she also worked as an administrative assistant for many years. Survivors include three children, Alan & Debora Fuson, Cincinnati, Cheryl Fuson, Springfield and Tammy & Eric Sanderson, Hilliard; two grandchildren and spouses, Casey & Craig Kuhlmann and Lauren & Kyle Klopfenstein; four great grandchildren, Cooper, Cora, Olive and Lily; one sister, Edith Houghtaling and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Gilbert Wasalaski. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm on Monday at High Street Church of the Nazarene. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 pm in the church with Pastor Marty Dennis officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to High Street Church of the Nazarene. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



