Mary Goettemoeller

Goettemoeller (Wilson), Mary E.



Mary E. (Wilson) Goettemoeller, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and the heart of her family, passed away on January 25, 2026, at the age of 84. She was born November 22, 1941, in Middletown Ohio to the late Frank E. Wilson and Elizabeth (Lloyd) Wilson. Preceded in death by her infant sister and dedicated Uncle Clifford (Babo) Wilson.



She is survived by her loving husband Jerry Goettemoeller, her children Tim Wyatt (Andrea), Cindy Sorg (Rick), and Rick Wyatt (Kim). Nine Grandchildren Kassidy Lauer (Rob), Garrett Wyatt (Josie), Josh Wyatt (Morgan), Bradley Sorg, Luke Wyatt (Hannah), Benjamin Sorg, Spencer Wyatt, Dominic Wyatt (Holly), and Grace Root (Davis) who she loved dearly, and Seven Great-Grandchildren, Karsyn, Makenna, Amelia, Beck, Reece, Adelyn, and Graham. Also, stepchildren Jerry Dobbins, Steve Dobbins (deceased), and Patti Gleason. Her cousins Dan & Marty Jones, Annette Drake (Rick) & Sarah Daniels (Todd), as well as the countless number of friends…. including Mary Pat (Yogi) Brehm, Pam Francis and Rosie Nimmo…. Mary never met a stranger.



Mary graduated from Middletown High School Class of 1959 and built a long-respected career in banking, where she worked diligently for over 34 years. She was fortunate to enjoy her retirement years traveling, gardening, creating crafts, attending all her grandkids events, spending time with all her friends and "snowbirding" in Florida with her husband, Jer-Bear.



For Mary, her role as a mother and "Grams" was her proudest achievement, her family was the true focus and greatest joy of her life. She poured endless love into her children and grandchildren, creating a legacy of care, kindness, and unshakeable support. Whether through heartfelt conversations, shared meals, or spontaneous laughter, she made everyone around her feel safe and deeply loved.



Her home was always open, and her heart even more so. She had a special gift for making others feel welcome, valued, and cared for, and her presence brought comfort and warmth to all who knew her. To know her was to feel cherished and accepted. Her legacy lives on through the love she gave so freely and the strong family bonds she nurtured throughout her life.



She will be deeply missed and forever cherished.



A service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday February 21st, 2026, 10:00 am at St. James Methodist Church, 401 Carlwood Dr., Miamisburg, OH., officiating by Rick Drake. Followed by a celebration honoring Mary in Fellowship Hall with "light" desserts and coffee. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice, 2100 Oakley Seaver Dr., Clermont, FL 34711 or Humane Society of Greater Dayton.



