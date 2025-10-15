Mary Habig

Habig, Mary V.



Mary V. Habig, 91, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, October 11, 2025 at Hospice of Hamilton. She was born in Logan, West Virginia on July 21, 1934, one of four children born to parents, George and Kalliope (Papadopoulos) Varon. Mary enjoyed working as a secretary in the offices of Miami University, and later at Ohio State University. When she lived in Lilburn, Georgia, she owned an antique shop and operated a breakfast/lunch diner. Mary enjoyed collecting many antiques. Everyone knew of her love for flowers and gardening. Mary was a devoted member of Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church. Above all Mary loved her family and she will be greatly missed by her sons, Soterios (Gina) Jonson & George J. Jonson; daughter, Janel Jonson; brothers, Michael Varon, Gus (Sherry) Varon & Dan (Kim Lynch) Varon; sister-in-law, Elaine Varon; 2 grandchildren, Alexia (Cody) Smallwood & Dominic Jonson; and 2 great grandsons, Xander & Zion Smallwood; as well as numerous extended family & friends. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her first husband, James Charles Jonson; second husband, David N. Habig; sister-in-law, Stacy Varon; and son-in-law, Joshua Grigsby. Funeral Service will be Saturday, October 18, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. at Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2500 Grand Ave., Middletown, with Father Andrew Walsh officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the church. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 2500 Grand Ave., Middletown, Ohio 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



