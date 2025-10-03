Mary Hancock

Hancock (McKinney), Mary Frances



Mary Frances Hancock, age 74, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2025, after a brave battle with a long-term illness. Born on November 18, 1950, Mary was the beloved daughter of Lonnie and Mary McKinney, both deceased. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Billy McKinney. Mary grew up surrounded by a large and loving extended family and remained close with her many cousins throughout her life. Mary was the cherished wife of James Hancock. The two were married on November 21, 1966, and shared nearly 59 years of love, devotion, and partnership. Their marriage was a true testament to lasting love-filled with faith, laughter, and unwavering support for one another through every season of life. She was the proud and loving mother of Sheryl Betsinger (husband Bryon), Susan Hancock (husband Andre), and the late Mary Jeanne Hancock, who passed away in April 1990. She was a devoted grandmother to seven cherished grandchildren: Bryon James Betsinger (wife Molly), Anthony Bissacco, Mary Garman (husband Matt), Matthew Betsinger, Randy Betsinger (wife Emily), Alex Anderson (husband Matt), and Elizabeth Richards (husband Michael). She was also blessed with four beloved great-grandchildren: Daxson, Bryson, Kenleigh, and Amira. Mary is also survived by her sister, Shirley Golden, and Shirley's husband, Joey. Mary's life was defined by her deep love for her family, her strength through life's challenges, and her generous spirit. She touched the lives of everyone who knew her and will be remembered for her kindness, resilience, and unwavering devotion to those she loved most. It was Mary's wish for her loved ones to remember the joy, love, and laughter she brought to life. She did not want a traditional service, but instead asked that her family and friends celebrate the many happy memories they shared-especially her love of singing, dancing, and being together. A celebration of Mary's life will be held on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at 3:00p.m. at the home of her daughter, Sheryl. Friends and family are welcome to attend and are encouraged to bring memories of Mary to share. The family also invites guests to bring a favorite photo of Mary for a memory tribute board. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.



