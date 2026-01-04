Mary Jones

Jones (Hayes), Mary I.



Mary Irene Jones, born on March 1, 1938, in Lawrence County, Ohio, passed away peacefully on January 2, 2026, at Springfield Regional Medical Center with her daughters by her side. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughters, Bonnie (Mike) Jones and Nancy Magill. Mary was blessed with five grandchildren Chad Jones, Kyle (Vanessa) Jones, Erin (Eric) Rife, Elizabeth (Bill) Wilson, and Megan Maurice, along with eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Mary's warmth and compassion extended beyond her immediate family. She also is survived by her beloved siblings, Carric Hayes, Alice Haddox, Thelma Brown, and Robert (Sylvia) Hayes, who shared in the cherished memories of their lives together. Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, Ronald L. Jones, parents, Clarence and Izle (Wilson) Hayes, her siblings Herbert Hayes, Bailey Hayes, and infant sister Alma Hayes. Outside of her commitment to her family, Mary was an avid reader who cherished the opportunity to explore new worlds through literature. She enjoyed fishing and often accompanied her husband on his pheasant-hunting excursions, reveling in the serenity of nature. An active participant in her faith, attending Abundant Life Church, Mary dedicated time to studying the Bible, drawing comfort and guidance from its teachings. Her love for animals was evident in her affection for her dogs, who were always by her side, enriching her everyday life. Mary's visitation will be held on January 6, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 PM at the Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com





