Mary Kreusch

Kreusch (Crews), Mary Lou



Mary Lou Kreusch (Crews), age 88, of Vandalia, Ohio, was welcomed into her heavenly home on March 10, 2026.



Mary Lou was born on September 5, 1937. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Thomas Kreusch Sr.; her sons Dr. Thomas Kreusch Jr., Scott Kreusch, and Doug Kreusch; her parents, Fred and Florence Crews; and her sister, Pat Sharp.



She is survived by her children: Mike Kreusch, Jeff Kreusch, Steve Kreusch, John Kreusch, Maria Clemons and her husband Rob, Rodney Kreusch, Leann McLaughlin and her husband Kevin, Matt Kreusch and his wife Michelle, and Kamela Sherrod and her husband Aron; and by her daughter-in-law, Yvonne Kreusch, widow of Dr. Thomas Kreusch Jr.



She is also survived by her loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who brought her tremendous joy and were a constant source of pride throughout her life. She treasured the time spent with her family and created countless memories that will live on for generations. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Willow, who was a loyal companion and brought her comfort and happiness.



She was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Thomas Kreusch Sr., with whom she shared many years of marriage and raised twelve children together, forming the large and loving family that meant everything to her. Together, they built a remarkable family whose love and traditions will continue for generations.



Mary Lou dedicated her life to raising her family and creating a home filled with love, warmth, and laughter. She was happiest when surrounded by the people she loved and cherished every moment spent with her family and friends.



She was also well known throughout the community through her connection with Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill in Vandalia, which she owned and helped build into a place where friends gathered, families celebrated, and neighbors felt at home. Her warmth, generosity, and genuine care for others made her a familiar and welcoming presence to many in the community.



Mary Lou cherished the holidays and loved spending them surrounded by the large family she and her husband created, along with the extended community of friends who were part of their lives. Christmas was especially dear to her, and she was known for going over the top with decorations each year to make the season special for everyone around her. One of her favorite traditions was hosting Christmas Eve at her home, where family gathered before Santa made his rounds. During the evening, Santa Claus would make a special appearance to visit the grandchildren and give each of them a small gift. Before the night ended, Mary Lou would pass out Christmas pajamas to the grandchildren, sending them home ready for bed and filled with excitement in anticipation of Christmas morning. She loved to cook and took great joy in hosting family gatherings, celebrations, and parties. Traditions were very important to Mary Lou, and she worked hard to create meaningful moments and memories that her family will continue to carry on.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill at 893 E. National Road in Vandalia, Ohio, on Sunday, March 22, 2026. Family will gather privately from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., followed by a public celebration from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., where family and friends are invited to celebrate Mary Lou's life. Those who knew Mary Lou through Bunkers or the Vandalia community are warmly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local humane society.



Mary Lou will be remembered for her warmth, strength, and unwavering love for her family, and her legacy will live on in the traditions she created and the many lives she touched.



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