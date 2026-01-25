Mary Lyons

Lyons (Stephens), Mary "Liddie"



Mary "Liddie" Lyons, 91, of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 23, 2026. She was born February 12, 1934, in Blaine, Ken-tucky, the daughter of Henry and Anna Stephens. Liddie was a dedicated member of the Eastside Freewill Baptist Church for over 60 years. She en-joyed blue grass and gospel music, cooking, canning and singing with her church family. She truly enjoyed being with her loving family and many friends. Liddie was a God-fearing woman who never met a stranger and was filled with kindness for all. She had been employed as a nurse's aide at Springview Center. Survivors include two sons; Doug (Angel) Lyons and Dar-ren (Tracy) Lyons, six grandchildren; Dustin, Brandi, Bailee, Alison, Leah and Tyler, great grandchild; Maddie, one sister; Edna Arrington, in laws; Oneida Dillard and Orville and Bonnie Lyons and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years; Carl "Doug" Lyons, a son; Rex Lyons, siblings; James Stephens, Isaac Stephens, Audie Conley, Merle Wheeler and Carol Sanders and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Satur-day, January 31, 2026, in the Eastside Freewill Baptist Church, 2735 Hilltop Avenue, Springfield with Pastor Jim Baldwin and Pastor Jay Williams officiat-ing. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the time of the services. Buri-al will be in Newcomers Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



