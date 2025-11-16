Mary Marcum

Marcum (Hilty), Mary Elizabeth



Mary Elizabeth Marcum age 92, passed peacefully on Nov. 2nd. 2025. Mary was born to parents Verna(Betty) and Rev. Ray Hilty in Revenna, Ohio. Mary graduated from Fairmont High School in 1950. After a couple years attending Bluffton College she worked at WPAFB, where she met her husband Paul.



After her children were older she graduated from Wright State University receiving her B.S degree in Special Education. She then taught for 22 years in Kettering Schools, during those years she received her masters in Counseling from the University of Dayton.



Mary loved traveling, summers at the beach at Emerald Isle, North Carolina, and winters in Florida. She also enjoyed reading, playing cards, and most of all being with her grandchildren.



Mary was predeceased by a Brother Dr R. William Hilty, Son Paul Jr, Daughter Deborah. She leaves behind her loving husband of 67 years, Daughters Tara (Jeff) King, Kim (Scott) Gearhart, grandchildren Stacy (Rich) Stiles, Stephanie (Dennis) Nevin, Shari Marcum (Tanner Ropp), Kelsey Gearhart, Kyle Gearhart, Hutton King and Carston King, also eight great grandchildren.



Mary dedicated her life to family and her church. Her legacy lives on through the many lives she touched, by her kindness and warmth, Mary will be greatly missed.



A celebration of life and memorial service will be on Saturday November 22nd, 2025 at Greenmont-Oak Park Church, Kettering. Visitation at 10:00 am with service to follow. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mary's name to Hospice of Dayton or to St. Judes.



