Mary Miller

Miller (Schilke), Mary Louise



Mary Louise Miller, age 78, of Winona Lake, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and close friends on Saturday, September 27, 2025 at Northwest Hospital in Porter, IN. Mary Louise was born on April 30, 1947 to Elliott & Margaret (Hobson) Schilke in Springfield, Ohio. On February 26, 1966, she married Dr. Dane Miller.



Mary Louise was the quintessential hostess. She was the partner and wife to Dane A. Miller. She lived with grace and generosity in everything she did. She was a best friend to many. Her favorite role was Grammy to Dane, Caity, Mark and Sarah and her great granddaughter Maxine Louise. She had many who called her Grammy-too many to mention them all. Her legacy of hospitality was known to many. She hosted events and political fundraisers in her home and could cook for a crowd at a moment's notice. She excelled at creating memorable meals and elegant menus, but loved good old fashioned Chili-cheese dogs and sliders too. She could make even Mac and Cheese seem like a gourmet meal. As long as she was cooking, she was happy-serving others in life. Her life was spent in service to others.



She served on numerous boards including her own foundation-The Miller Foundation. Her heart was a heart of service. She reveled in offering her support to the causes that she believed in. She put her whole heart into whatever she worked on. She was an advocate for women's health, mother's rights and the care of children suffering from neglect or abandonment. She loved the military and this country. She fought for education, fairness and was generous to a fault for those concepts in her community and around the world. She spent most of her days working with others to promote their dreams and goals. She was the ultimate encourager. There was no one that could hold her back from helping others fulfill their purpose and passions. She was a philanthropist, activist and active participant in many businesses in her community.



Her dedication to service was reflected in the countless organizations and causes she supported. She served as co-chair on the United Way Leadership Giving Program, was President of The Dr. Dane & Mary Louise Miller Foundation, Inc.-which contributes over $1.5 million each year to charities and scholarships-and created Grace College's first endowed chair in 2006. She was instrumental in revitalizing Lake Winona through the funding, managing, and design of The Village at Winona, financed the Miller Science Building at Grace College, and spearheaded the Just Peachy cookbook committee that helped fund Dr. Hari's first breast cancer research grant at IU Medical Center. She served on the Shawnee High School Scholarship program, was a member of Tri-Kappa, St. Anne's Episcopal Church, the Combined Community Services steering committee, the Healthcare Foundation Festival of Trees committee, and the Riley Hospital Foundation fundraising committee. She was also on the board of Women in Motorsports and the owner of ML Motorsports ARCA Racing, with her team featured in Upstate Indiana Business Journal as the only Indiana-based NASCAR Busch Series team in 2007. Among her many honors, she was recognized as the 2010 Kosciusko County Chamber of Commerce Woman of the Year and, in 2018, was inducted into the Indiana Academy for her lifetime achievement and contributions to the State of Indiana. Whether through philanthropy, leadership, or simply cooking meals for community and political fundraisers in her home, Mary Louise left a lasting mark on all she touched.



Mary Louise and Dane hosted many events in their home. They always asked their grandchildren "what is your favorite restaurant?". Of course, the answer was: "Your House". They loved to teach their friends and family how to cook. Most of the time at their house was spent cooking and enjoying each other preparing meals together. If anyone was honored to have a meal in their home, you were in for a treat. Many times there would be two pots of chili, one spicy and one classic. Guess which one she was!



MaryLouise was happy to participate in the competition for "best chili" between her and Dane. She was never hurt when Dane claimed to "Win" the competition. Restaurant meals were often long hours spent in good company. Hosting was innate and part of the service she provided for others. Competition aside, she was the best and preparing the table to share a meal. Her elegant style and love for serving pieces, table decorations and designs were evident in her home and everywhere she served.



Serving others was her life. She cared deeply and without bounds. She was loved by many and will be forever missed. She filled so many roles in life and all with her whole heart. Her friends and family love her fiercely just as she loved them. Serving was the legacy she left in the world. Her greatest gift to the many people whose lives she touched: MaryLouise Miller will forever inspire others to serve in grace, gratitude and generosity.



She is survived by her daughter Kimberly (Ronald) VanSessen along with grandchildren, Dane (Lindsey) Mullen, Caitlin (Adam Moury) Mullen, Mark (Hannah Winstaed) VanSessen, Sarah (Drew Harden) VanSessen; a great-grandaughter Maxine Louise Moury-Mullen. Along with a son-in-law Ed Mullen.



She is preceded in death by her husband Dr. Dane Miller, 2015; daughter Stephany Miller-Mullen, 2020; her parents, and a brother John Schilke.



Arrangements are entrusted to Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2000 Sheridan Street, Warsaw, IN 46580. A private service will be held at St. Anne's Episcopal Church and she will be laid to rest next to her husband at Oakwood Cemetery. A more public service will be announced in the coming days and weeks.



