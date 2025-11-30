Mary Nosker

Nosker (Becher), Mary Catherine



NOSKER, Mary Catherine, age 71, went to be with the Lord on November 23, 2025. Mary was born in Dayton, Ohio on October 19, 1954 to Frederick and Mary Becher. After graduating from high school, Mary attended nursing school and earned the title of registered nurse. Extremely proud of her career, she worked for Saint Elizabeth's Hospital for 25 years until its unfortunate closing. She went on to work for Premier for 18 more years until she retired. While honored to be a nurse and a caregiver to each of her patients for 43 years, Mary cherished the role of mother and grandmother even more. She loved her family deeply and worked tirelessly to care for, support, and provide for them. Immensely devout, she dedicated countless hours volunteering at Saint Christopher Catholic Church and serving in her local community. Most especially, she and Sam shared their love of traveling with their kids through their many trips throughout North America. In heaven, Mary joins her parents and her sister Marjorie Kearney. She will be forever missed by her loving husband of 51 years, Samuel Nosker, whom she married just 6 six days after graduating nursing school; her daughter Abby (Jeff) Arnett and their children Ashley and Connor; her son, USAF Chief Master Sergeant Allen (Christina) Nosker and their children Jacob, Brandon, and Emily; her son Robert (Ellie) Nosker and their child Nicolas; her sister Carol (Harold) Duncan; and her brother Mike (Debbie) Becher. A testament to Mary's resilience, she was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at just 10 years old, learning to both care for herself and manage the disease for over 60 years. Please feel free to make a memorial donation to either the American Diabetes Association or St. Christopher School in Vandalia in her memory. There will be a private family memorial service. Services are in the care of Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home.



