Mary Parker

Parker, Mary L.



Pastor Mary Lee Parker, age 88, of Dayton, Ohio transitioned to be with our Heavenly Father on Monday February 2, 2026. Born in Inverness, Alabama to the union of Hollis and Rose Anderson Sr. Mary was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend to many. Raised in a home filled with faith, she moved to Canton, Ohio with her parents and siblings and attended McKinley High School. Later, she moved to Dayton, Ohio where she continued her education at Miami Jacob's College, earning a diploma and license in real estate in 1968. Her strong work ethic and commitment to helping others were evident throughout her life. Mary was a woman of unwavering faith who lived her life in service to God and others. As a child she learned the teachings of Christ from her father Rev. Hollis Sr. a devoted minister, and she carried the mantle with grace and dedication. Mary became a pastor at St. Theresa Spiritual Church in Jesus Christ, where she touched the lives of many with her wisdom, compassion, and spiritual guidance bringing souls back to Christ. She was also a member of the Dayton Corporate Union. Her faith extended beyond the pulpit, as she was a tireless worker, family supporter, and spiritual guide to all who knew her. She had a passion for helping others become their best selves, empowering countless people in church and community. Whether it was at home or work, or through community involvement, Mary was a mother figure to many, offering love, wisdom, guidance, and always being a positive influence in everyone's lives. She loved to swim, spend time with family, vacationing, and making pies and pound cakes for her family and friends. After retiring in 2019, following a 50+ year career in retail, Mary continued to live out her calling by serving her church and community. Her legacy will live on in the hearts of all who were blessed to know her. Preceded in death by her husband Willie Parker; former husband Lawrence "Larry" Hall; son Wardell Hall; and her grandchildren, Kevin Valentine Jr, Tiffaney Hall, and Mark Myles Jr.; parents, Hollis and Rose Anderson Sr.; siblings, Pastor Lee Anderson, Ruthie Kinlow, Hollis Anderson Jr, Henry Anderson, Charles Anderson, Lamar Anderson, Fred Anderson, Roscoe Anderson, Pearlee Anderson. Mary leaves to cherish her memory 3 daughters Melinda Hall-Hinesmon, Chantè Norvell, and Tearah Dow-Hall; stepdaughter JoAnne Parker; 9 siblings, Olivia Daniels Mosley, Herbert Anderson, Pastor Rosa McCants, Rev. Chad "Horace" Anderson, Doris McGlothen, Wayne Anderson, Robert Anderson, Catherine (Kevin) Bonner, and Michael Anderson; along with a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She also leaves to cherish her devoted best friend, Julia Capers. Pastor Parker's spirit, like the light of Christ she so faithfully carried will continue to shine brightly in the lives of all who loved her. "Well done, good and faithful servant." Funeral Service 11 am Tuesday, February 10, 2026, at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 9 am- 11 am. Family will receive friends 1 hour prior to service. Bishop Mark Mays officiating. Interment Jeffersonview Cemetery.



