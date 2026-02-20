Mary Raichle

Raichle, Mary Alice



Mary Alice Raichle, 98, of West Liberty, Ohio and formerly of Satellite Beach, Florida, passed away on Sunday, February 15, 2026. Born in Dayton, Mary spent most of her life in Ohio, later retiring with her beloved husband, Kurt Raichle, to Florida. Following his passing, she returned to Ohio to be near her family. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Williamson; grandchildren, Dr. Erin Williamson Longaberger, Matt Williamson, Ben Raichle, and Andrew Raichle. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Emery, Wyatt, and Evangeline. Mary was preceded in death by her parents and husband as well as her son, Jeffery Raichle, daughter-in-law, Ellen Raichle, and son-in-law, Jim Williamson. Deeply religious, Mary was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church in Dayton and Ascension Lutheran Church in Satellite Beach, Florida. Mary was a devoted wife to Kurt Raichle for fifty-two years. She spoke of him often and lovingly. She belonged to the Eintracht German Singing Society. Always fun at a party, Mary loved games of chance, cruises, and the beach. She was also an avid gardener. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. The family will have a private graveside service in Glen Haven Memorial Garden in New Carlisle, at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church, 1013 E. Lawn Ave., Urbana, Ohio 43078. EICHHOLTZ & DARING FUNERAL HOME, WEST LIBERTY is honored to serve the Raichle family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at eichholtzdaring.com



