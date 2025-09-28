Mary Severs

Severs (Roberts), Mary Kathryn



Severs, Mary Kathryn (Roberts), 90, of New Carlisle, died September 24, 2025, at the Ohio Masonic Home. She was born May 5, 1935, in Clark County, OH, to the late Glenn and Vernona (Studebaker) Skillings. Mary was a 1953 graduate of Northwestern High School, volunteered for 11 years at Mercy Medical Center and retired from Turning Technology, Tipp City. She was an active participant in the Clark County Fair for several years and an active member of Donnels Creek Church of the Brethren, where she was the pianist for many years. Mary is survived by her husband Donald F. Severs; children Rita (Craig) Flitcraft, Judy Troyer, Peggy (Gary) Summers, Diana Severs, and Steve Severs; grandchildren Edwin Hudgel, Jacob (Jill) Hudgel, Jonathan Hudgel, Jennifer (Dan) Conrad, Kevin (Ashley) Troyer, Emily (Zach) Smith, Erik (Virginia) Summers, Rob (Lauren) Severs, and Adam Severs; 22 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; sister Nancy (Jim) Houseman. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband Ronald E. Roberts; sister Bertha (James) Groff; brothers Robert E. (Margie) Skillings, Wilbur "Bill" (Carol) Skillings, Elwood (Ruth) Skillings, and Harold (Lois) Skillings; brother-in-law Carl (Martha) Severs. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, September 30 2025 from 11am-1pm with the funeral to honor Mary beginning at 1:00pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Myers Cemetery, North Hampton. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.





