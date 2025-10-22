Mary Thoma

Thoma (Adcock), Mary Jo



Mary Jo Thoma of Oakwood, Ohio, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2025, at the age of 96.



Mary was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She leaves behind her loving sons, her beloved grandchildren, Alex, Jordan, Matthew, and Stephanie, as well as numerous other grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and many friends.



Preceding Mary in this everlasting journey were her husband, John (Jack), and her son, Tim. She is also reunited with her parents, Lawrence and Mary, and her brothers, Larry and Jim, along with several other relatives who adored her.



Family and close friends held a private celebration of life.



Instead of flowers, please donate to The Ohio State School of



Dentistry. www.osu.edu/giving/explore/support-a-college/college-dentistry



