Mary Thomas

Thomas (Kelly), Mary Carolyn



Mary Carolyn Kelly Thomas, born just outside Clinton, TN in 1941, Mary Kelly would keep the idyllic rolling vistas, clear running streams and fresh country air of her childhood with her throughout her life. A family relocation brought Mary to Dayton in the early 1950's. Mary graduated from Belmont High School in 1958. She found coming of age in the city of Dayton in those days to be exciting. She was always happy to share her lively memories of the bustle of busy downtown streets, working for the Mead Co., and her fondness of how simple society seemed in those times. In 1965, Mary married C. Dino Gianuglou and in 1969 they welcomed their only child, daughter Nicole. As their union was less permanent than intended, Mary dedicated her full focus and pride toward raising Nicole and would even later open a children's clothing store in her namesake. This was more influential than she could have realized. In meeting Dr. Dan Thomas in the late 1970's, Mary found a partner in life, travel, family and society that would last until his passing in 2000. Together, they experienced the education received through extensive travel throughout North America, Europe and Asia. More importantly to Mary, their home became a venue for many happy occasions; weddings and holidays for friends and family alike. The source of countless fond memories. Always a work in progress, she oversaw renovation after renovation to make their home welcoming to more and more. Mary was never happier than in the company of family. Her memories of this period of life were often shared with a smile on her face and brightness in her eyes. Sometimes, even an impish grin to let you know things maybe didn't always go quite to plan. In 2014, her immediate family grew with the arrival of her only grandchild, Edie. Mary was happy to be a grandmother. Mary was always busy. She worked hard over decades to maintain friendships and closeness with those she cherished, whether friends or family. She could handle a rifle and she even drove the mountain roads of Italy in the 1991 Mille Miglia. Mary was able to balance life with generosity and stewardship. She was always a sister and even sometimes a mother to her younger siblings. A celebrated cousin and aunt in a large extended family, Mary loved the chaos of a full family gathering as much as a quiet conversation over tea. But always, something sweet. Mary is preceded in death by her daughter, Nicole Gianuglou O'Connor, former husband; C Dino Gianuglou, late husband; Dr. Dan Thomas, Parents Roy and Mary Kelly. She is survived by granddaughter Edie O'Connor, son-in-law Dan O'Connor, sisters: Roberta (Jack – deceased) Bliss, Kim (Greg) Harding and Marty (Ron) DeMarey. Friend Charlie Hewitt and countless cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws. Visitation will be Friday, February 20, 2026 from 12:00 to 1:00 pm in the Community Mausoleum at David's Cemetery. Prayer service will follow immediately. Online condolences may be directed to: www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com



