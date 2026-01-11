Mary Wagner

WAGNER, Mary Elizabeth



Mary Elizabeth Wagner, age 76, of Centerville, passed away unexpectedly on January 3, 2026. Visitation Wednesday, January 14 from 9:30-10:30am in the WESTBROCK FUNERAL HOME- KETTERING, 5980 BIGGER RD. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00am at Church of the Incarnation. Mary will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. Her complete tribute may be viewed by visiting www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.



