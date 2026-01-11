Mary Wagner

ajc.com

Obituaries
8 hours ago
X

WAGNER, Mary Elizabeth

Mary Elizabeth Wagner, age 76, of Centerville, passed away unexpectedly on January 3, 2026. Visitation Wednesday, January 14 from 9:30-10:30am in the WESTBROCK FUNERAL HOME- KETTERING, 5980 BIGGER RD. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00am at Church of the Incarnation. Mary will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. Her complete tribute may be viewed by visiting www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Westbrock Funeral Home

5980 Bigger Road

Dayton, OH

45440

https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com

In Other News
1
Barbara Elicker
2
Milton Elliott
3
Ricky Brown
4
Gerald Bowers
5
Johan Bierer