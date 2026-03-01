Mary Young

Young, Mary Etta



Mary Etta Young, age 94, of Middletown, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. She was born December 12, 1931, in Pemberton, West Virginia, to Blake and Delilah (Lester) Hughes. Mary dedicated 24 years of service as a Supervisor of Food Service for Madison Local Schools, where she took pride in caring for generations of students. She was a devoted member of Community Harvest Church. She was a wonderful cook and baker who expressed her love through the meals she prepared. Mary enjoyed playing cards especially with her dear friends at Eagles 528, working crossword puzzles and reading her Bible faithfully. A devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Mary was truly the heart of her family. While raising her children, it was often said by their friends that her home was "the place to be." She welcomed everyone with warmth, laughter, and a full table. She was a beloved matriarch, not only to her family but also to her extended community at Eagles 528. Mary is survived by her sons, James (Jackie) Young Jr., Mark (Debbie Boston) Young, Matthew (Rhonda) Young, and Timothy (Tammy) Young; daughters, Carol Wills and Darah (Jeff) Rawlins; 14 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Jack (Peggy) Young; sister-in-law, Sharon (Estel) Barnett; nephews, Anthony (Wanda), Joe (April), Harold (Susan), Michael (Sandra), Terry (Karen), Sean (Leanne), and Jimmy (Jeanette) and her special card buddies at Eagles 528. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, James Young; her son, John Young; grandson, Mark Young Jr.; son-in-law, Dennis Wills; brothers, Cecil, Roy, Russell, George, Edward, and Raymond Hughes; and sisters, Nellie Lilly and June Adkins. A visitation will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave., Middletown, Ohio 45005. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 1:00 PM at the funeral home with Pastor Duane Harney officiating. Interment will take place at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association in memory of Mary. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



