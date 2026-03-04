Maryann Kidwell

KIDWELL (Dennis), Maryann Sue



KIDWELL, Maryann Sue, age 90, of Middletown, Ohio passed away peacefully at her residence on Friday, February 27, 2026. She was born June 4, 1935 in Middletown and lived her all her life. She graduated from Middletown High School Class of 1954, and was in the co-op program at school in her senior year in High School, working at Murphys Department Store, and continued working there for three years. Maryann was a member of the Baptist Faith and was a pianist over the years at many area churches. She enjoyed wood carving and all types of arts and crafts. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Preceding her in death were her parents, Willis Earl and Mamie M. (Shirey) Dennis; her husband, Winston "Jerry" Kidwell in September of 2025; one granddaughter, Cynthia Auvil; and two brothers, Dan and Dick Dennis; she is survived by one son, Jerry Lewayne Kidwell; on daughter, Sherry Lynn Tucker (Dale); three granddaughters, Samantha Wolfe, Jacqueline Kidwell and Olivia Getter (Alex); five great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Graveside services will be held on Monday, March 9, 2026 at Woodside Cemetery, Section 18, Middletown, Ohio with Pastor Tom Myers officiating. Interment will follow. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



