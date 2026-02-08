Shobe, Marylu



Shobe, Marylu, 75, of Springfield, passed away February 3, 2026, at Springfield Regional Medical Center following several years of declining health. Marylu was born November 9, 1950, to Earl "Kelly" and Marguerite (Berry) Shobe and graduated high school in Mt. Morris, IL, and attended Illinois State University. She retired from Clark State College after a 30-year career, where many knew her as the box office manager at the Kuss Auditorium. Marylu was a member of Clark County Leadership, the former Lakewood Swim Club and the Springfield Polo Club. She was a longtime parishioner at St. Teresa Catholic Church. She loved to travel, and had visited 48 of the 50 states, as well as Europe, Mexico, Canada, and the Caribbean. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, reading, swimming, and celebrating Christmas with her tree and decorations for as long as possible. Survivors include two nieces, Denise (Jim) Rodgers and Judy Shobe; nephew, Todd (Brenda) Shobe; cousins, Tom (Elenore) Berry and Lisa (Doug) Litt; sister-in-law, Melanie Shobe; great-nephews, Nicholas Rodgers and Michael Shobe; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Richard "Dick" Shobe and Robert "Bob" Shobe; and sister-in-law, June Shobe. Special Thanks are extended to Marylu's wonderful home care group of Shawna, Destiny, Robin, Shaniqua, Cindy, Debbie and Keisha, who all worked together tirelessly to make her wish come true of being home one last time at the Holidays despite mounting health challenges, and to Eileen for her inspiring spiritual support and regular delivery of the Eucharist when Marylu could no longer attend Sunday Mass. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 11, from 10 – 11:30 a.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated immediately following the visitation at 12:00 p.m. at St. Teresa Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Teresa Catholic Church.



