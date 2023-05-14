Mason , Cynthia C.



Cynthia C. Mason passed away on May 5, 2023, after a ten-month struggle with the illness of overwhelming depression. She was born May 25, 1960, in Kingsport Tennessee. Cindy was a National Merit Scholar at Fairmont High School in Kettering, Ohio and a graduate in Nursing from Vanderbilt University. In her career she excelled in case management helping countless clients in the areas of Worker's Comp, Medical Records, and Elder Care. As a volunteer, Cindy served as a leader on the boards for Montgomery County Senior Resource Center, and the Dayton Visual Arts Center. In sports, Cindy was a champion triathlete competing in over 60 Sprint Triathlons over 20 years. In her surroundings, she had a superb tasteful knack of aligning colors and design for her beautiful home and gardens. In the kitchen, the delicious meals she prepared were second to none. Cindy and her father loved woodworking together. Her amazing personality was welcoming and caring to everyone. Cindy was a life long and devoted member of PEO and a leader of David's United Church of Christ Church in Kettering and a member of Knox Presbyterian Church in Cincinnati.







Cindy is survived by her devoted husband and partner of almost 23 years Jim Crosset, her beloved parents Steve and Lou Mason, her Aunt Marty Hassell (Ellen) her sister Pamela Denka (David), her brother Chris Mason (Diane) her nephew Zach Denka (Emily), her niece Rachel Evancho (Stephen), her niece Natalie Denka (Scot), her step-daughters Eden Crosset and Liela Crosset, great nieces Ava and Zoe, and great nephews Henry, George and Mason.



Services will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church in Cincinnati Ohio on May 24th, 2023 at 11 am. www.springgrove.org



Memorials can be made to:



Dayton Performing Arts Alliance,



126 N. Main St., #210, Dayton, OH 45402



https://donate2.app/dpa/give-today



NAMI Southwest Ohio



4055 Executive Park Dr # 450, Cincinnati, OH 45241



https://namiswoh.org/get-involved/donate/



Third Church



3358 McHenry Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45225



https://faithlife.com/tpc-fn/give

