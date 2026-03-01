Mason Garrett

GARRETT, Mason J.



GARRETT, Mason J., 31, of Springfield, passed away February 20, 2026, in University of Cincinnati Medical Center surrounded by loved ones. He was born on January 5, 1995, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Jon and Colleen (Kennedy) Garrett. He had worked as an LPN for Trinity Community of Fairborn for several years. Survivors include his mother, Colleen Garrett, Springfield, OH; father, Jon Garrett, South Carolina; daughter, Elianna Predmore-Garrett; brother, Spencer Garrett; girlfriend, Jennifer Landrum; aunts and uncles, Kathleen and Gerard Lageman, John Kennedy, Jr., Carl and Carol Kennedy, Ed and Pam Kennedy and Maureen and Tom Nagel; paternal grandmother, Kathryn "Kay" Garrett and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John and Maureen Kennedy and his paternal grandfather, James Rodney Garrett. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Thursday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. In lieu flowers memorial donations can be made to support his daughter Elianna's college education. Donations can be made on the Conroy Funeral Home website under Mason's obituary.



