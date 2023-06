HAPPY HEAVENLY BIRTHDAY



THELMA MASON



Can't believe that it's been 14 years since you entered Heaven's gates because not a day goes by that we don't think of you and the love that you showered on us. On this day that would have been your 97th birthday, we honor you and your memory.



We're shouting "HAPPY HEAVENLY BIRTHDAY MAMA" and much love always!!!!



Your hearts - Don, Carol, Bobby and Greg



