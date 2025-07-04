Massengill, Clyde F.



Massengill, Clyde F., 78 of Springfield, passed away on Sunday, June 29, 2025 at home. He was born in Springfield on June 14, 1947 the son of Herman and Willa Mae (Brooks) Massengill. He retired from Navistar after 43 years of service as a skilled tradesman. Survivors include his wife, Patty Lafon Massengill; two daughters, Cheryl (Randy) Maurer, Audra Wilson; two sons, David (Dawn) Massengill, Michael (Lisa) Massengill; step-children, Michelle (Jerry) Montico, Miranda (Ronnie) Molen and Jeremy Lafon; three sisters, Marcella Bass, Von (Paul) Collinsworth and Gail (Robert) Bernes; two brothers, Glen "Bud" Massengill and Gary (Michelle) Massengill; grandchildren, Cody Tompkins, Nicole Moody, Cara (Scott) McNabb, Nicholas Tompkins, Kirstyn (Jayden) McKibben; step-grandchildren, Shai and Skylar Johnson, Ryan Molen, Sebastian and Jaxon Lafon, Nico and Dean Montico; 16 great grandchildren and best friends, Brad (Michele) Carter and dear friends, Steve (Sherry) Anderson and Ken (Nancy) Chapman. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Carole Wilt Massengill; son, Brett Hamilton; his parents and his in-laws, Bob and Betty Wilt. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Per his wishes, the graveside service will be private for his immediate family only.



