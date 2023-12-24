Massey, Anita

In Loving Memory of



Anita (Chicky) Massey



Your Loving Son Michael



"Your Mother is always with you. She's the whisper



of the leaves as you walk down the street. She's



the smell of certain foods you remember, flowers



you pick, the fragrance of life itself. She's the cool



hand on your brow when you're not feeling well.



She's your breath in the air on a cold winter's day.



She is the sound of the rain that lulls you to sleep,



the colors of a rainbow; she is Christmas morning.



Your mother lives inside your laughter. She's the



place you came from, your first home, and she's



the map you follow with every step you take.



She's your first love, your first friend, even your first



enemy, but nothing on earth can separate you



not time, not space...not even death.



