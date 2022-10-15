MASSIE, Betty C.



Betty C. Massie, 88, of Lehigh Acres, Florida, and formerly of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Hope Hospice in Lehigh Acres. She was born in Ohio on October 10, 1934. Betty graduated from Kiser High School in 1952. She owned and operated Bette Massie Salon in Centerville, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Jewel Robinson; her brother, Noble Robinson; and two sisters, Wilma Theriault and Eileen Gibson. Betty is survived by her daughter, Rhonda (David) Longacre; her granddaughter, Sara (Jason Thompson) Longacre; her brother, Harold (Joyce) Robinson; numerous nieces and nephews and many friends. A memorial service in Ohio is pending for the Spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name would be appreciated to Hope Hospice, 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908.

