Massie, Justin

Justin Tyler Massie, age 39, of Enon passed away suddenly on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 in Fairborn, Ohio. He was born on October 3rd, 1984 in Springfield, Ohio.



To say that Justin was a sports fan would be an understatement; he had season tickets to the Cincinnati Reds, and made it a goal to see all the major baseball stadiums. Justin had a MLB BallPark PassPort and was making impressive progress in attaining stamps and autographs from notable player. His beloved dog "Sonny" is even named after a favorite player, Sonny Gray. Justin was also involved in the Pro and Indy Wrestling circles. He was well known by many who attend as well as participate in wrestling meets.



Justin met the love of his life, Melissa, in early 2005 at a mutual friend's wedding. The natural progression of their romance was marriage and they married on October 10, 2010.



He provided for his family by working as a tax preparer for Arrow Head Tax Service, where he was well liked.



A man of faith, he was a loved member of Restoration of Cedarville Church where he was baptized. Despite his physical limitations, he was a beacon of light to all those around him.



He was preceded in death by his sister, Natalie; a cousin, Zach; his maternal grandfather, Hassel; and paternal grandparents, William and Martha.



He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Melissa Renee Massie; his parents, James R. and Teresa A. Massie; his in-laws, Michael D. and Susan L. Riley & Kathleen T. and Ric L. Cruse; his maternal grandmother, Barbara A. LeMaster; his long time best friends, Josh Lewis and John Wenner. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and close friends.



Funeral service will take place on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home (119 E. Main Street, Fairborn, OH 45324) with Pastor Andy Shroyer officiating. Calling hours will take place from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, March 4, 2024 at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Byron Cemetery in Fairborn.



Those in attendance are encouraged to wear red and white to commemorate his fondness for the Cincinnati Red's.



In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the family to assist with Justin's final expenses.



Arrangements and care provided by Burcham Tobias Funeral Home.



