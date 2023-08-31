Mastice, Marc "Max"



Marc "Max" Mastice, 64, of New Carlisle, passed away on August 28, 2023. He was born October 2, 1958, in Dayton, the son of the late Mario and Mary Mastice. Max retired from W.A. Stevens and Assoc. after over 20 years of service. He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved fishing. Max was an excellent craftsman, always willing to help anyone in need. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Samantha; and sister-in-law Jeannie Mastice. Max is survived by his siblings Donald (Michelle) Woodward, Rebecca (Ward) Leach, Mike and Vincent Mastice; many nieces and nephews. Graveside service to honor Max will be held Friday, September 1, 2023, at 2:00pm at Valley View Memorial Gardens, 170 N. Valley Rd., Xenia, OH 45385. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home

507 W. Jefferson Street

New Carlisle, OH

45344

https://www.trostelchapman.com