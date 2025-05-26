Maston, Judith F.



Judith F. Maston, age 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 23, 2025 at the Ohio Masonic Home. She was born on September 12, 1936, the daughter of the late David L. and Doris K. (Young) Thompson. Judy was a treasured soul that was deeply loved in every aspect of her life, as a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Judy was born to sing. She started singing in the Story Hypes UMC church choir at the age of 12 and she never stopped until the last 4 days of her life. She sang in musicals including a summer production of Madame Butterfly. Judy was a longtime member of USS and Vintage Voices and she briefly sang with an extracurricular choir associated with Weaver Chapel. Judy graduated from Springfield High in 1954. Shortly after graduating, she met the love of her life at the SHUMC Methodist Youth Fellowship Group, Don Maston, Jr. They were married for 50 years before Don preceded her in death on January 29, 2006. There were three children born from their union, Sheila K. Maston, Norville D. "Don" Maston III, and Janice A. (Maston) Billing and her husband, Robert. Outside of taking care of her home, she worked as a legal secretary and was a long-time secretary for the Springfield City School District, a position that she deeply loved. She is also survived by a grandson whom she had a close relationship with, Bryant P. Billing and three additional grandsons of Columbus; three great-grandchildren of Columbus; sisters-in-law, Sue Maston of Rochester Hills, MI and Gloria Maston of Matthews, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Don; two sisters, Janice K. Frietag and Ruth H. Davis; and lifelong friend since kindergarten, Nancy E. Allen. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 29, 2025 from 5-8pm at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Service will be held on Friday, May 30 at 1pm also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ohio Masonic Home - In care of the Activities Department, 2655 W. National Rd. Springfield, OH 45504. Judy's family would like to thank the dedicated staff at the Masonic Home and Affinity Hospice for their excellent care and compassion. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





