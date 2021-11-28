MASTON, William

MASTON, Sr.,



William Morris



Age 85, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday,



November 20, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave.,



Dayton, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service.



Interment: Shiloh Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

