MATHENEY, Annabelle 12/16/1953 - 01/15/2023



Age 69, of Riverside, passed away on January 15, 2023. She was born December 16, 1953, to the late Albert Bozarth and Flora Lee Matheny. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her Husband Robert H. Matheney; Brothers Daniel Campbell and Albert Bozarth Jr.; Sister Alberta Bozarth; and her long time Best Friend: Billy Jean. She is survived by her Children Jennifer (Terry) Babb and Josh (Michelle) Matheney; Brother Richard Campbell; Grandchildren Ryan, Abbi, Noah, Olivia, Victoria, Darnall and Payton; Great-Grandsons Emmit, Darnall Jr. and Rylen. Annabelle will be missed by her beloved dog Morgan along with other loving family and friends. Annabelle loved the outdoors such as swimming, camping, going down the river, traveling and spending time with family. Celebration of Annabelle's life will be Saturday, January 28, at the North Dayton Anglers Club, 1924 Valley St., Dayton, OH 45404.

