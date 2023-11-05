Matheny, Janel Jennifer



Janel Jennifer Matheny, 46, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday November 1st, 2023 at Ohio State University Medical Center following a 5 year battle with leukemia. She was born March 10th, 1977 in Glendale, CA the daughter of John L. and Theresa M. (Siebert) Matheny. Janel graduated from Esperanza High School Anaheim, CA in 1995. She worked at Rittal for 10 years where she held many positions and later worked at Night Dispatch. She played soccer and volleyball in school and loved all sports. She especially loved football and was a big Dallas Cowboys fan. She made friends easily and always was willing to help others. She will be greatly missed and forever loved. Janel is survived by her mother, Theresa Matheny; her wife, Gayle Sarff; a step-son, Christopher Sarff; grandmother, Barbara Matheny; two aunts: Sharon Embry (Henry), Sharon Siebert; cousins: Jimmy Ferryman (Dawn), Melissa Applin (Derwin), Chris Hartley (Ross) & Sandi Jarvis (Scott); special friends: Sheila Suchland, Sandy Weber, Cathy Bodey & Tonya Cox; her beloved pets, Pinoe and Cooper, and many other friends. Janel is preceded in death by her father, John Matheny and an uncle George Siebert. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 11th, 2023, 1 p.m.-2:00 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, Springfield. A celebration of life will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A special thanks to Dr. Alice Mims from OSU Medical Center whom Janel hand-picked when her leukemia journey began, and who became more than a doctor; she became Janel's friend. Memorial gifts may be made to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or Barley Used pets, Urbana. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





