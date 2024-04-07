Mathes, Lynn

Mathes (Stachler), Lynn Ann



In Loving Memory of



Lynn Ann Mathes



January 22, 1955 



March 31, 2024



Lynn Ann Mathes, beloved mother and grandmother, 69, of Kettering, passed away on March 31, 2024 after a valiant battle with breast cancer.



She was preceded in death by her sister Kim Stachler, father William Stachler and loving mother Carol Stachler. She is survived by her spouse, Ed Mathes, her siblings Stacy Glorioso, Bill Stachler, Lori Lee, and Christi Mccray, her children Adrienne Harvey, Alec Mathes, and Carly Mathes, and her grandchildren Wells and Grey Harvey; Pearl and Crew Langdon.



Lynn was born and grew up in Dayton, Ohio. She met Ed, the love of her life, through Ed's sister Susan, one of Lynn's closest friends in grade school and high school. Lynn and Ed married in 1976 and their three children grew up in Belmont and Kettering.



Lynn prioritized family above all other obligations and interests. On many occasions she would work all night and then spend the day with her family. It could be doting on her children, shopping for them, taking them on adventures, or cheering them on from the side lines.



She cherished time by the water. Lynn spent many hours at the Christopher Swim Club and at the South Community YMCA with her children and friends. She was drawn to the ocean and spent many of her most memorable moments there with family.



Lynn spent her career taking care of others. She worked in a dental office early in her career and then as a server at the Peasant Stock restaurant. She ended her career in the NICU at Dayton Children's Hospital, caring for babies. With an endearing personality, she made many lifelong friends at work.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Breast Cancer research https://tnbcfoundation.org/support-us/donate



or Ohio Hospice of Dayton on Wilmington Avenue. https://www.ohioshospice.org/give/



We plan to gather and celebrate Lynn's life on May 5th, 2024 from 4-7 pm, at Cox Arboretum, Huffman Gallery and Fifth Third Conference Room. There will be Reflections from Family and Friends at 5:00 pm. Please join us.



