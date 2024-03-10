Mathews, Samuel

Mathews Sr. , Samuel Herbert



Samuel Herbert Mathews, Sr. passed away peacefully in his home in Tipp City, OH on October 13, 2023. Sam was born on February 28, 1938 in Crossville, TN. He is preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Arthur Mathews and Beulah (Allison) Mathews, Brother Arthur Dean Mathews and Sisters Elva (Mathews) Yeager and Mary (Mathews) Wehunt. Sam is survived by his daughter Samantha (Mathews) Dahling, son Samuel H. Mathews, Jr. and step-daughter Tina (Wildman) Ceo, numerous grandchildren, step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.



Sam served in the US Air Force from November 28, 1955 to November 27, 1959 as a Flightline Operations and Maintenance Mechanic out of Andrews Air Force Base. He served in Denmark, North Africa and Rome where he made life long friends. He was honorably discharged to the Air Force Reserves where he served through November 27, 1961.



For the next few years, Sam was a Dance Teacher at Arthur Murray Dance School where he won medals in various competitions with his students dancing the Fox Trot, Tango, Merengue, Waltz, Rumba, Cha-Cha and Swing. He went on to sell Insurance for the next few years until he found and fell in love with the trades.



On May 17, 1965 Sam entered into a Apprenticeship Program with the National Electrical Contractors Association International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW). He was a member of the IBEW Local 82 where he remained a valued and beloved member until his death. He was a proud Union member and got to travel all over the US to work. He was especially proud of his work done on the Chicago O'Hare Airport.



In addition Sam was an avid, some would say master level, gardener. He had a garden planted in every home he lived in. When he built his house in Tipp City he was able to plant a huge garden, hundreds of trees and an orchard in which every fruit tree was carefully picked from all over the US. He gifted fruit and veggies to anyone who wanted some. He loved to garden and maintain his property which he did until he was no longer able.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the IBEW Local 82 Union Hall located at: 6550 Poe Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45414 on Saturday, April 20, 2024 From 12:00 pm.- 4:00 pm. Please join us to share your memories. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.



