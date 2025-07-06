Matre, D. Lynette "Lynn"



D. Lynette "Lynn" Matre, 83, of New Carlisle, passed away on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. She was born October 26, 1941 in Loyall, KY, the daughter of the late Floyd and Flora Long. Lynn was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church. She retired from WPAFB in 1999. Lynn enjoyed working crossword puzzles, reading her bible, and planting flowers. She is survived by her husband of 46 years Roger Matre; sister Nesta Criger; and several nieces, nephews and extended family. Lynn is preceded in death by her parents; 4 brothers; and 4 sisters. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, from 10-11am with the funeral beginning at 11:00am at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.





