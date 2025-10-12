Matthew Wagner

Wagner, Matthew James



In Loving Memory of



Matthew James Wagner



1962 – 2025



Matthew James Wagner, age 63, was born March 15, 1962 in Burlington, Iowa to John J. Wagner and Mary J. Wagner. He passed away on Thursday, September 25, 2025.



From early childhood through his college years at Wright State University, he lived in Dayton, Ohio. It was his happy place. After moving around the United States for work, he settled in New Mexico.



Matt loved to travel. He enjoyed the Reds Spring Training in Phoenix, Arizona, a trip to the awe-inspiring Grand Canyon and small New Mexico towns to learn their history. Matt loved the 1980's New Wave Music and knew all of the words to sing along in his fabulous voice.



He was an early computer adopter, a solid gamer, and enjoyed WOW and Marvel Snap. Matt was an EverQuest Legend.



As well, Matt was also a huge sports fan. He loved to follow the statistics of players and teams. His favorite teams were the Cincinnati Reds, Houston Astros, Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Texans.



Matt is survived by the love of his life, Elke Rodig of Hamburg, Germany; his sister, Jeannine Kinder of Sandia Park, New Mexico; brother, John Wagner and his wife, Judy; nephew and niece, John and Amelia all of Corrales, New Mexico.



In lieu of flowers, Remembrance Donations can be sent to The American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692 Dallas, TX 75284-0692. https://www.heart.org/en/why-give or to the Salgi Esophageal Cancer Research Foundation, P.O. Box 1912 East Greenwich, Rhode Island 02818. https://salgi.org/ways-to-give/



Please visit directfuneralservicesabq.com to leave a condolence for the family. Arrangements by Direct Funeral Services, 2919 4th St. NW. ABQ. 505-343-8008



