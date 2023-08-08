Matthews, Patricia



age 76, passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023. She was a resident of Bethany Village in Centerville, OH. She was born in Dayton, OH. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ed Matthews, and her parents, Tommie Kathleen and Leslie Wayne Ghee. She is survived by cousins and Ed's nieces and nephews. Pat graduated from Wilbur Wright High School, then received her Bachelor and Master's degrees from UD. She was a member of Phi Delta Kappa educational fraternity. Pat was employed by the Dayton Public Schools from 1968 to 1998 and taught in schools all over the district. She was a teacher, reading specialist, learning/behavioral disabilities specialist, entry year teacher mentor, staff development resource teacher and substitute administrator. Pat was named Teacher of the Year in 1986 by WOEA/UD. She was selected for the DPS Leadership Academy in 1987 and included in the 1988 edition of "Who's Who in American Education". She piloted a partnership between Ruskin School and the Dayton Area Board of Realtors. She received several grants for her creative teaching techniques and wrote part of the original ESL curriculum for DPS. She wrote the first televised staff in-service series for DPS. Pat represented DPS on the Western Region Professional Development Committee and at Ohio Dept. of Education seminars on entry year teachers. When Pat saw a student in need, she offered assistance  medical bills, transportation to college, a flight to NASA space camp, college tuition, and financial support for an appearance at Carnegie Hall. Pat was always the "caregiver" for family and friends, as well. Memorial contributions may be made to: Graceworks  Bethany Benevolent Care Fund or a charity of your choosing. Graveside service only at Woodland Cemetery on Friday, August 11 at 12:00pm. Online condolences and memories of Pat may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com