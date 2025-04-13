Matusoff, Roland (Ron)



Ron Matusoff, 84, originally of Dayton, passed away, surrounded by his loving family. Ron was born to Jack and Sarah (Sabo) Matusoff. Ron is survived by his wife Trish, siblings Sharon (Bell), Linda (Bolger), and Randy, children Greg, Dave and Jen (Adams) and Amy and Sean (Powell), stepchildren Mark and Lisa Buckley, and grandchildren Emma, Asher, Murphy (Powell), and Aislinn, Rowan and Trinity (Buckley). Ron was in the first graduating class of Colonel White High School, attended The Ohio State University and graduated from Wright State University. He was an owner of the Xenia Avenue Feed Company, which had been in the family for three generations. He loved working in the yard, spending time with his family, traveling, being by the water, and watching Ohio State football. What a year to go out on!



There are no planned services. If you wish to remember Ron, just hug your loved ones, donate to your favorite charity, plant a tree, and cheer for the Buckeyes!



