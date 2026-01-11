Maudestine Smith

Photo of Maudestine Smith

Credit: Legacy.com

Credit: Legacy.com

Photo of Maudestine Smith
Obituaries
8 hours ago
X

Smith, Maudestine

93, departed this life on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM. Followed by 11 AM service, Tuesday, January 13, 2026 at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave. Interment West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Barbara Elicker
2
Milton Elliott
3
Ricky Brown
4
Gerald Bowers
5
Johan Bierer