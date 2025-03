Maurice, Daniel



Maurice, Daniel, aged 67, passed away on Monday, March 24, 2025. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at Routsong Funeral home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, Ohio 45429 with a reception to follow. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences, please visit www.routsong.com.



