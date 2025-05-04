Mauser, Joseph Raymond



Joe Mauser was born to Earth on February 10, 1951 and passed to the Higher Realm on April 25, 2025. A devotee of Shiva, Joe self-monikered Joyself Rayman Pachamama Shivers Mauser. He had a joy-filled, playful spirit and a calming, peaceful presence. He loved Nature, God/Goddess, Shiva, his life partner Susie Sutton, his siblings Cat Mauser (Jim Carter), Tony Mauser and Rich (Kim) Mauser, his nieces Anna Kiss (Jon, Aleks, Bastian), Natalie (J.D.), Lilly (Mike), Karrie, Korrie, Kimmie, Daphne, Dianna and nephew Darvin, and all of his many friends, who so supported us during his passing. He was predeceased by his love Gaspar and his parents Ed and Louise Mauser and sisters Frankie and Maria. Joe had tremendous strength and integrity; he lived life fully and authenticly. He loved cross country and international travel, especially reveling in the Aloha spirit of Kauai. He immensely enjoyed annual travels to Sunfest in Canada. His connection to the Earth manifested in tending beautiful gardens, writing poetry, and spiritually seeking for the greater love. Joe loved music and was an unparalleled dancer with his own unique style, winning a CityFolk Festival dance contest and dancing up a storm at the Levitt. His favorite job was at a Finnish sauna in San Francisco. Celebration of Life to be announced. Memorial donations may be made to Free Speech TV. online obit at www.newcomerdayton.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com