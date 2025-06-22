Maute, Norma J.



Maute, Norma Jean, 93, passed peacefully on June 19, 2025 with her daughter Jill Diane Powell and son Jeffery Lee Maute at her side. Norma lived a faith, family and friend filled life in Springfield, Ohio. She was preceded in death by William "Bo" Maute, her loving husband of 61 years; her loving sister, Mary Jo (Harry) Rizer. She had a life filled with love from her grandchildren, Hannah (Todd) Powell, Ian (Alison) Maute, Chelsea (Anthony) Harris, and Jordan (Molly) Powell. She is survived by her children Jill (Daniel) and Jeffery (Diane), four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephew and cousins. Her love of life, devotion to God and her mild manner left no one excluded from her circle of friends. She volunteered her time at Mercy Hospital, as well as saved countless lives with her blood donations. Her wisdom and strength were a guiding light to all that had the honor to know and be loved by her. A private family service will be held. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or #cdkl5 https://www.cdkl5.com/donate. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



